Ahead of a historic rematch with “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier revealed how much longer he may have left as a fighter for the world leader in MMA.

Poirier appeared on Theo Von’s podcast, ‘This Past Weekend’, to discuss a multitude of different things going on in his career, one of which topics was his longevity inside the Octagon.

“I just signed an eight-fight contract with the UFC.” Poirier told Von. “My plan is to fight eight more times. You know, I want to finish this contract I’m on, fight eight more times. Then we’ll see where we’re at there. But I’m not looking past that or before that. I’m going to fight eight more times.”

Poirier is 7-1 in his last 8 fights, with one loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is now seemingly out of the title picture after his retirement. The Lafayette native will look to take home the undisputed UFC belt in his next batch of confirmed fights. He will first have to get through a very motivated Conor McGregor who stands in front of him in a title eliminator at UFC 257 (Jan. 23).

“I’m driven by the main goal, becoming the world champion, being the best. I know that a win over a guy like this, at this point of our careers, it etches my name in the history book.. on its own page.”

“I’m in the books. I’m in the honorable mentions right now.” Poirier went on. “I’m trying get my own numbered page. I think a win over this guy does that and cements me as a legitimate combat sports professional in a time that’s full of great athletes.” (Transcribed by Report Door)

When the contract is fought out and completed, “The Diamond”, title or not, will take some time to consider what’s next in his already illustrious career. Perhaps, a ride into the sunset? Whatever the case may be, Poirier for now has no intentions of retiring just quite yet.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will become UFC lightweight champion?