Dustin Poirier is giving the edge to Dan Hooker over Michael Chandler at UFC 257.

Chandler makes his long-awaited UFC debut when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of the pay-per-view on January 23 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Poirier is notably headlining the card against Conor McGregor and is naturally an interested observer as he could end up facing one of Chandler or Hooker in the future.

As for how he sees the fight going, “The Diamond” believes Chandler is more than capable of getting the decision if he is able to implement his wrestling. However, having fought Hooker to a five-round war last summer, Poirier is giving New Zealander the edge.

“I think Hooker beats him on the feet,” Poirier said in a recent podcast appearance (via BJ Penn). “I think the length—Chandler’s not a tall guy—Hooker’s really long and a better boxer than I thought he was. [He has] good timing, it’s tough to get his rhythm. Hooker’s a tough fight for anybody, I think. It’ll be [about] if Chandler can get the takedowns, and if he can, can he keep down?

“If he starts getting takedowns and getting dominant position, he might be able to get a decision,” Poirier added. “I’m not saying he can’t finish Hooker. He can finish him, but I would lean toward Hooker on that one, man. I don’t know the odds, but I would give Hooker a slight edge.

“And it’s Chandler’s first fight in the UFC,” Poirier concluded. “I’m sure he has a lot on his back, a lot to prove. But like you said, he’s a veteran. He’s been fighting big names for a long time, so that might not even phase him.”

It’s certainly an interesting stylistic matchup — one that Hooker believes favors him.

Do you agree with Poirier?