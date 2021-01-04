Michael Chandler’s UFC debut is finally set to take place at UFC 257 in Fight Island Abu Dhabi against the number six lightweight in the world Dan Hooker. The matchup is expected to serve as the co-main event to Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto announced that the matchup is official last night.

“Official. Hooker (@danthehangma) vs. Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) is on for UFC 257 in Fight Island,” Okamoto wrote on social media. “A few last minute logistical hurdles needed to be cleared, but it’s now all set. 20 days away. Who you got?”

Michael Chandler will step into the octagon for the first time after signing to the organisation after he ran out his Bellator contract where he was a three time world champion. The 34 year old last competed at Bellator 243 when he KO’d former UFC Lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the first round. Chandler holds an impressive resume with wins over Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson and Patricky Freire. This will be Chandler’s second trip to fight island after he served as the backup for the main event at UFC 254 where Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje.

Dan Hooker is coming off a fight of the year contender against Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4 where he lost a unanimous decision vs “The Diamond.” Hooker previously stated his interest in fighting Chandler and welcoming him into the octagon claiming “would love to be the guy to welcomes him to the UFC, knees his chin off, sends him back to the B-Leagues.” Hooker has shared the octagon with some of the top ranked Lightweights in the UFC such as Dustin Poirier, Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta.

