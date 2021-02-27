Dustin Poirier is all in on a potential trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and is hoping to face off against the Irishman for the third time in June or July.

The pair first fought at UFC 178 in 2014. McGregor talked a ton of trash in the build-up to the featherweight fight before scoring a first round KO win against ‘The Diamond’.

Six years on Poirier got his revenge when he knocked out ‘Notorious’ inside two rounds at UFC 257 in January.

The Louisiana native looked sensational as he wrestled early before hammering home calf kicks and showing off his slick boxing to become the first man to KO McGregor in MMA.

Despite putting on a dominant performance just last month, Poirier is refusing to get carried away and he insists the trilogy fight will be “a completely different fight.”

“It’s fighting man, I don’t think you ever really (have someone’s number). He’ll make adjustments. It’ll be a completely different fight,” Dustin Poirier said to Joe Rogan on his podcast. “Like the first one and the second one were different, the third one is going to be different as well. I’m going to make adjustments as well. I’m going to switch it up, keep things fresh and keep him guessing.”

Poirier is hoping the UFC will allow him to enjoy a little more time with his family before booking a summer fight against McGregor.

“June, July. My wife’s birthday is coming up, we’re going to go somewhere for a couple of days,” Dustin Poirier said. “If I get the call and it’s time to go to work, I will lock myself in training camp. But, I’m still not right now ready to go back to Florida a month removed from the last fight and lockdown for another ten weeks or whatever it is.

‘The Diamond’ is ready to go whenever though and willing to fight earlier if that’s what the UFC want.

“We’ll see. If they call, I will do it,” Poirier said. “But, I’d rather it be a little bit further. Let me enjoy my life back home in Louisiana before I go right back out to Florida. I’ll do it anytime, I’ll do it here.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

