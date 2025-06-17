Dustin Poirier’s retirement: Dana White has high praise ahead of UFC 318

UFC president Dana White has had high praise for Dustin Poirier heading into his retirement fight at UFC 318 against Max Holloway.

In his next fight, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time. He will collide with Max Holloway in what is expected to be a really fun, entertaining encounter between two all-time greats. Of course, a lot of fans are upset by the idea of ‘The Diamond’ never fighting again after this next outing.

There’s so much excitement in the air, especially given that it’ll go down in Dustin Poirier’s home state of Louisiana. He’s done some amazing things over the years in mixed martial arts and especially in the UFC, and he’ll want to go out in style.

In a recent interview, Dana White spoke about Dustin Poirier’s retirement and his impact on the sport.

Dana White describes Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight

“Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White told WDSU News. “He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans, so here we are.”

“He’s ranked No. 5 in the world right now in the lightweight division,” White said. “He’s a guy who’s held his position in the top 10 for a very long time. He’s achieved a lot. He’s one of the all-time greats. Thousands of people have fought in the UFC. I don’t know where I could rank him (overall), but he’s one of the all-time greats.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Poirier is an absolute superstar and although he’s already beaten Holloway in the past, another victory would further cement his status as one of the best to ever do it at 155 pounds.