Dustin Poirier confirms rapper Lil Wayne set to walk him out for UFC 318 retirement fight

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has confirmed home town favorite, Lil Wayne is set to walk him out for his retirement fight at UFC 318 next month in Louisiana — with the former set to headline the card opposite Max Holloway.

Poirier, who is slated to make his retirement outing in combat sports at the end of next month, will take main event honors at UFC 318 against former undisputed featherweight champion, Holloway.

Already holding a pair of victories over the Hawaiian star, Poirier will look to end his career against the veteran with a victory — in the pair’s trilogy clash.

Sidelined since June of last year, the Lafayette striker most recently headlined UFC 302 in his third pursuit of the undisputed lightweight crown.

Dropping an eventual fifth round submission loss, Poirier was finished with a tight D’Arce choke from pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

And preparing to make one final walk to action next month at the Smoothie King Center, Poirier revealed he hoped fellow Louisiana star, Lil Wayne would walk him out to the Octagon for his final fight.

Dustin Poirier confirms Lil Wayne set to walk him out at UFC 318

This evening, to boot, Poirier seemed to confirm his wish had been granted — with the Tha Carter rapper’s entourage confirming his interest in making the walk with the Lafayette star at UFC 318.

“His (Lil Wayne) guy said he’s in,” Dustin Poirier told Full Violence during a recent interview. “But we’re still a good ways out, so we’ll see. But as of right now, yes.”

Of course, previously walking out to a Lil Wayne track during his initial run in the Octagon, back in April of this year, Poirier extended an invitation to the rapper to walk him out for his final venture to action at UFC 318.

“When I fought Josh Grisby, I walked out to Lil Wayne,” Dustin Poirier told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans, I’ll walk out to Lil Wayne on my last fight. And switch up to James Brown.