Dustin Poirier Comments On Colby Covington’s UFC 245 Loss

Over the weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019) Colby Covington was defeated in his pursuit of the welterweight title by defending champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, much to the enjoyment of many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community who aren’t big fans of his gimmick.

Even some of Covington’s American Top Team (ATT) teammates have openly been rooting against “Chaos,” such as former friend Jorge Masvidal. Now, another ATT team member in Dustin Poirier, who has had his fair share of issues with Covington in recent months, has offered his thoughts on the situation.

Poirier used Covington’s MAGA gimmick to poke fun at the fact that “Chaos” broke his jaw before being finished by Usman in the fifth round of their title fight.

“MJGA”

Poirier then followed up with another Tweet sharing more detail.

“Listen.. this stuff isn’t easy, there’s always gonna be consequences and repercussions when you talk that much shit! Welcome to the world of MMA! Get it how you live”

Poirier comes off a title fight defeat of his own, as he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi with the 155-pound title on the line. After undergoing surgery recently, Poirier awaits news on a return opponent for 2020.

What do you think about Poirier’s comments on Covington’s loss at UFC 245?