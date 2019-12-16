Have Jorge Masvidal And Ben Askren Squashed Their Beef?

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren had one of the biggest MMA rivalries of 2019. The pair went back-and-forth in the build up to their fight at UFC 239.

Masvidal would end the war of words in emphatic fashion with a flying knee knockout just five seconds into their fight. The bad blood was clear after the KO as Masvidal threw some ‘super necessary’ extra shots and mocked his unconscious opponent.

‘Funky’ was obviously devastated by his first career defeat but owned it in impressive fashion. The world-class wrestler spoke openly and honestly about his defeat. After suffering a second consecutive loss against Damien Maia he again spoke well before calling it a career in MMA.

This has clearly won Masvidal over who had some rare nice words to say about Askren on social media.

Shout out to @Benaskren who never tucked tail after his loss. Made no excuses. Took it on the chin and never censored the haters like a coward #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 15, 2019

The former Bellator and ONE FC champion was quick to respond to him former foe with some wise words.

Sometimes life kicks your butt when you least expect it. Make no excuses and move on. https://t.co/7yfFVoXlsi — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019

It’s all very nice between the pair who earlier this year couldn’t stand each other. However the real meaning of Masvidal’s tweet was to take shots at former friend, teammate and roommate Colby Covington.

‘Chaos’ lost in a fifth round TKO on Saturday night at UFC 245. After rapidly exiting the cage he has shunned all media and fan interaction. So far, he has only commented on the fight to blast referee Marc Goddard for his performance via social media. Something that clearly doesn’t sit well with the BMF champion.

Is this the end of Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askrens beef?