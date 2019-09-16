Dustin Poirier Tells Colby Covington He’s ‘Got Something For Him’ Upon ATT Return

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier seems to be planning something should he bump into Colby Covington at the American Top Team (ATT) gym soon.

Poirier and Covington aren’t on the same page anymore, especially after the latter mocked him ahead of UFC 242. It was all the more surprising considering they have been training partners at the gym in the past.

Following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Poirier promised things would be “on sight” if he met Covington in the gym. And appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, he spoke further about potentially meeting “Chaos” at ATT:

“I’ll show you,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani when asked what it would be like to meet Covington in the gym. “You’ll read about it. I’ll actually be there. I’m not in Florida right now, that part of Florida. But I’ll be back at American Top Team around October 10th. I’m going to go out there, train a few days and then drive up to Tampa for the event.

“I’ll be there the 10th through the 12th so if Colby wants to go the gym any of those days, I got something for him.”

When asked how his rift with Covington exactly began, Poirier declined to answer. However, he remained sure that if he does come across him, the mixed martial arts world will know about it:

“Man, I really don’t want to sit here and talk negative about anybody,” he added. “If I see him in person, you’ll read about it.”

What do you think of the pair’s beef?