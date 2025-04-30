Dustin Poirier believes there’s a changing of the guard coming in the UFC

UFC icon Dustin Poirier believes that a changing of the guard is underway in the promotion.

At UFC 318, Dustin Poirier’s mixed martial arts career will come to an end. ‘The Diamond’ will compete for the final time when he collides with Max Holloway in a contest where the BMF title will be on the line. The fight will also take place in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana, as he attempts to ride off into the sunset with another headline-making victory.

Of course, Dustin Poirier is one of many top stars who are entering the final stages of their UFC career. Some are well aware of the fact that they’re on their last legs, whereas others are defiantly pushing forward in an attempt to turn their fortunes around.

In a recent interview, Dustin Poirier discussed the current landscape of the UFC and what could come next.

Dustin Poirier comments on changing of the guard

“I think we’re in a changing of the guard,” Poirier said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I got to see the era before me that I was growing up [watching], I was a fan of these guys like Georges St-Pierre, B.J. Penn, Chuck Liddell.

“I got to kind of see that get transitioned out to this new era. I think we’re going through a little bit of that now.”

“I’m on my way out. Justin Gaethje’s on his way out,” Poirier said. “Kamaru Usman has a few left. It’s a changing of the guard right now.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting