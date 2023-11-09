Dustin Poirier again calls out rival Nate Diaz for fight, suggests UFC 300 battle

Dustin Poirier responds to rumour that he and Nate Diaz will be fighting at UFC 300 after years of exchanges.

Poirier is looking to may a return after being knocked out by a Justin Gaethje head kick at UFC 291. ‘The Diamond’ has firmly cemented his position as a legend of the sport, and one of the greatest to ever do it – creating incredible moments that will be enjoyed forever.

The only thing that eludes him now is undisputed gold, but his return fight could fall under a ‘fun fight’ rather than one that would carve a clear path to the title.

Dustin Poirier all but confirmed that he would be returning to action on the UFC 300 card, which is set to be one of the biggest cards ever. Poirier would also call out long tie rival, Diaz, to be his dancing partner.

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz

The pair were scheduled to face one another at UFC 230, but Poirier had to withdraw from the fight after suffering an injury. Since then, Poirier and Diaz have gone back-and-forth over social media and interviews.

Talking before UFC 291, Poirier spoke about a potential fight between them should Diaz return to the UFC.

“Like I always say, I don’t look too far ahead and book myself in fights that aren’t even realistic or a possibility, until other things happen,” Poirier said. (H/T TalkSPORT)

“If he (Nate Diaz) comes back, I’ll beat him up.”

Diaz fought his last fight n the UFC against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, submitting Ferguson in the fourth round. The 38-year-old would then leave the UFC to pursue a boxing match against Jake Paul, which would take place in August of this year.

Diaz would lose a decision but was presumably paid handsomely for his time.

Who would win, Dustin Poirier or Nate Diaz?