Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach admits where they went wrong against Max Holloway at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier‘s boxing coach Dyah Davis has spoken candidly about what he thinks went wrong during the UFC 318 main event against Max Holloway.

As we know, Dustin Poirier fell short in his attempt to capture the BMF title against Max Holloway at UFC 318. Despite that, ‘The Diamond’ still got a phenomenal send-off in his home state of Louisiana, riding into the sunset as one of the biggest fan favorites – and greatest lightweights – of all time.

While some are already looking ahead to the future, others have taken a glance back at Dustin Poirier’s performance against Max Holloway.

In the eyes of Dyah Davis, there were a few things that didn’t quite go to plan on that night for Dustin Poirier in New Orleans.

Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach on Max Holloway loss

“I felt like I needed more volume,” Davis told MMA Junkie. “We had to keep up with Max’s pace. There were instances in the fight where I was asking him to be first, or, ‘If you land a good shot to follow it up. You’ve got to test the water to see if the guy is hurt. You land a big shot, you’ve got to follow up and put him away.’ In between rounds I was asking for more volume.

“After Round 2, I kind of felt like the fight was getting away from us a little bit. I was trying to be instrumental in the corner to make sure he could go out there and change the direction of the fight. Even though he almost finished him in the second, going into Round 3 and Round 4, the writing was a little bit on the wall. In order to try to change the trajectory of the fight, I needed more output.”

“I try to watch the fight from an unbiased eye,” Davis said. “Max’s volume and body work was on display. He was busier. He was getting off and he was mobile, so he was able to get off his shots and then move. It kind of felt like we were almost chasing him a little bit and not able to get off when he was in position to punch.”

“Leading up this fight it’s been bittersweet,” Davis said. “We know he’s had a monumental career and it’s coming to an end, but he deserves to see what’s on the other side of it. He’s been at this for a very long time. It’s bittersweet, but I’m happy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie