Dustin Poirier Blasts Nate Diaz After USADA Issues: ‘F*ck You, Nate’

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier has taken a shot at “fake a** gangster” Nate Diaz.

Yesterday, Diaz announced he had pulled out of his UFC 244 main event fight against Jorge Masvidal after being flagged by USADA. In a lengthy post on social media, he had the following to say.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The realest baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Poirier then responded to Nate Diaz’s Tweet with a simple two-word answer.

“F**k you,” Poirier responded.

Fuck you — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 25, 2019

The former UFC interim lightweight champion then followed it up with a video from his hospital bed about the situation.

“Talking all that sh*t about steroids. F*ck you, Nate. Pulled out. You pulled out of my fight too. You a b*tch. Fake ass gangster,” he said.

He then followed it up with another video where he yet again attacked Diaz.

“Talking all that shit about steroids, f**k you, Nate,” he added.

Poirier and Diaz were expected to fight at UFC 230 but the fight did not come to fruition. Poirier is claiming Diaz had already pulled out of the fight before he pulled out with his hip injury. Regardless, Poirier is not a fan of Diaz right now.

What do you make of Dustin Poirier’s comments towards Nate Diaz? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!