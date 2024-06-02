Dustin Poirier addresses his fighting future after coming up short at UFC 302: ‘I think this could be it’

If Dustin Poirier truly is done, UFC 302 was a hell of a way to go out.

Stepping into the main event spotlight for a third and final shot at lightweight gold, ‘The Diamond’ fought his heart out for four-and-a-half rounds, stuffing takedowns and bloodying Islam Makhachev in an entertaining back-and-forth brawl that ultimately saw the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ secure a late submission victory to retain his 155-pound crown.

Immediately following the fight, Dustin Poirier addressed his fighting future, letting everyone know that “this could be it.”

A diamond forged in the Octagon, 💎 @DustinPoirier potentially calls it a career after #UFC302. 👏 pic.twitter.com/UxxVTSvp6E — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 2, 2024

“I know I can compete with the best of these guys, but if I do fight again, what am I fight for? Just to fight? I’ve done that 50 times. I don’t know. I’ve got a little girl I love. I’ve got to see. I think this could be it, honestly,” Poirier said. “I’m not 100% sure, but if this is my last fight, I want to dedicate this journey to the people who have made me the man I am, and that’s the women in my life. To my grandmother, I miss you every day and I know I’m still protected by your prayers. To my mother, we’ve had a crazy life. I love you, thanks for always having my back. And to my wife, I love you so much. I wouldn’t be standing right here without you. I don’t know if I’d be breathing, honestly, if it wasn’t for you. “And to Parker, daddy’s fine. I love you so much. I’m so proud of you. We’re alright, baby. Always chase your dreams. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Dustin Poirier embraces his family after his loss ❤️ #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/5Lx30l15zT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 2, 2024

There are plenty of fights left for dustin poirier

After coming up short in bouts for both the BMF belt and the lightweight title, it’s hard to say what would be next for ‘The Diamond’ if he does stick around. There’s always the fourth fight with Conor McGregor, depending on how things play out when the Irishman performs in his return on June 29.

We could also see him make the move to 170 where a plethora of fresh matchups await. Fights against the likes of Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Ian Machado Garry, Sean Brady, and Colby Covington could help reinvigorate Poirier while giving him something else to fight for.

But if this truly is it for Poirier, Dana White better get that Hall of Fame class of 2025 ring ready because nobody deserves it more than ‘The Diamond.’