Dustin Jacoby is coming off a huge win this past Saturday at UFC: Long Island, but he has some great things to say about Alex Pereira, his former opponent at Glory kickboxing.

Jacoby knocked out up and coming prospect Jung Da Un in his most recent fight, continuing to climb the ranks of the Light Heavyweight division. He is one of the best up and coming fighters int he division, and has made a name for himself with his striking and toughness.

Jacoby is known for having. pretty good chin on him, but he has been knocked out before from the hands of Pereira back in his days as a kickboxer for Glory. It remains to be the only time Jacoby has been knocked out clean in his professional career.

Pereira is also making a name for himself quickly inside the octagon. In very little time with the UFC, he has had a few mesmerizing knockouts. He took a huge jump in competition when he accepted a fight against title contender, Sean Strickland. He made quick work of Strickland by putting his lights out in the first round, while barely taking any damage himself.

Dustin Jacoby has touched on Alex Pereira’s superhuman like power in a recent interview

When asked if Pereira was the hardest hitter he has ever fought against, Jacoby was quick to answer.

“No. 1, hands down. It’s not even a close comparison,” Jacoby said. “Dude, I have a great chin. That’s not something to be real proud of, but if you’re going to be fighting people for a living, you better bring that to the table. If you’ve got a good chin, you’ve got a good chance of staying the fight. And with him, he just touches people different.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

Jacoby believes that Pereira has a real chance of beating Israel Adesanya and putting his light out again, if ‘Izzy’ isn’t careful. Pereira had beaten Adesanya twice in his kickboxing career, one time by knowing the current Middleweight champion out cold.