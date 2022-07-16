GLORY Kickboxing veteran, Dustin Jacoby continues his impressive run at the light heavyweight limit — stopping Da Un Jung with an impressive walk-off knockout win in the first round of the pair’s UFC Long Island preliminary card matchup.

Jacoby, an alum of Dana White‘s Contender Series — entered this evening’s matchup against Jung off the back of unanimous judging win against Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Scoring his impressive sixth successful Octagon victory since his debut back in October 2020, Jacoby’s sole matchup in the Octagon without a victory came back in the form of a split draw against Ion Cutelaba.

Extending his undefeated run to four consecutive fights, Jacoby wobbled Jung with a jab before following up with a brutal right hand, clipping the South Korean on the side of his head, sending him to the Octagon canvas for a first round, walk-off knockout success.

Below, catch the highlights from Dustin Jacoby’s first round KO win against Da Un Jung