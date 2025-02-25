Dricus du Plessis Returns to South Africa Under Fire Sparking Outrage with Donald Trump & Elon Musk Support

Dricus Du Plessis‘ return to South Africa following UFC 312 was unusually quiet.

The last time ‘DDP’ returned to his home country following a successful middleweight title defense over Israel Adesanya, the South African star had fans aplenty waiting to greet him.

However, that was not the case following his dominant decision victory over Sean Strickland and some believe it may have something to do with his recent support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ahead of his rematch with Strickland in Sydney, Australia, Du Plessis posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a t-shirt that read “Trump supports Champions.” Du Plessis later defended the decision, adding: “He [Trump] said he wants champions in his team.”

‘Stillknocks’ also praised Trump during the UFC 312 media scrum, much to the chagrin of South Africans.

https://twitter.com/Cagesidepress/status/1887186589698212112

“I think he’s an amazing, amazing president and I’ve had the privilege of meeting him,” Du Plessis said. “With everything going on right now, change is coming, good changes. He will hold a lot of countries accountable for everything. Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team and he said it on X. Big shout-out to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing. Like I said, Trump prefers champions.”

South Africans shred Dricus Du Plessis for supporting Trump

Considering Trump’s disparaging remarks regarding racial issues in South Africa, many of the country’s inhabitants were less than enthused with Du Plessis’ decision to support the POTUS.

“As someone who was a fan and supporter of @dricusduplessis, I’m disappointed,” one user wrote on X. “You endorse Trump attacking your country based on misinformation and propaganda. We all know alot of things are rotten in the country, however, the things Trump is accusing us of at the moment are just a lie. Cmon man.” “Dricus du Plessis bending the knee to Trump and Elon is embarrassing,” another added. “For an athlete who built his brand on national pride and representing South Africa, this move is incredibly divisive.” “Let us be honest with one thing here, Dricus du Plessis is not representing South Africans, he’s representing the racist treasonous group Afriforum & its supporters, that is why he is an Elon Musk and Trump praise singer, while spreading the ‘white genocide’ misinformation,” a third wrote. “We are all disappointed considering the support we gave this guy,” a fourth added.

Check out some other reactions below courtesy of Sportskeeda MMA: