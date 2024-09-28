Dricus Du Plessis Slams ‘Loser’ Brendan Allen Following Lackluster UFC Paris Performance: ‘You Suck’

Dricus Du Plessis and Brendan Allen traded barbs on social media following Saturday’s UFC event in The City of Light.

Stepping into the co-main event spotlight at Accor Arena in Paris, Allen delivered a lackluster performance against fourth-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov and ultimately saw his eight-fight win streak snapped via a unanimous decision.

Following the loss, the reigning UFC middleweight champion threw some shade at ‘All In.’

Tough luck @BrendanAllenMMA,” Du Plessis wrote on X. “JK you suck loser.”

Responding to the dig from ‘Stillknocks,’ Allen acknowledged that while UFC Paris wasn’t his night, he’ll still handle business should he get a chance to step inside the Octagon against the South African titleholder.

“Says the one been ducking me since getting in,” Allen replied. “We don’t all get the easy route. Wasnt my night tonight……but ill still fuck you up.

Dricus Du Plessis staring down the barrel of a rematch with Sean Strickland

With Allen’s loss to Imavov, it’ll probably be a while before we see a potential clash between the two middleweight warriors. In the meantime, ‘DDP’ will be tasked with taking out ex-titleholder Sean Strickland in a yet-to-be-announced rematch.

Du Plessis captured the middleweight strap via a somewhat controversial split-decision victory over ‘Tarzan’ at UFC 297 in January.

Since then, Strickland has returned to the win column with a victory against Paulo Costa, re-establishing himself as the top-ranked contender in the division. UFC CEO Dana White also confirmed that Strickland would be the next man up following the W.

All signs point to their sequel scrap going down in Du Plessis’ native South Africa next year, though no official word has been given in regards to a date or location.