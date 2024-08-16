Dricus du Plessis asks his Opponents to Please Stop Crying During Press Conferences

Dricus du Plessis has issued a short statement following today’s UFC 305 press conference.

In the midst of all the chaos of fight week, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya had the chance to go back and forth with one another earlier today. It served as one of the final opportunities they had to square off before fight night arrives on Saturday.

For those who don’t know, these two men don’t really like each other. They’ve been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for well over a year, largely stemming from arguments regarding their African heritage. Either way, the score will be settled this weekend in Perth, Western Australia.

During the press conference, Israel Adesanya became quite emotional after a back-and-forth with the champion. He went on to say that he competes for his family and that he plans on ending du Plessis’ dreams at UFC 305.

In response, Dricus had the following to say on social media.

Come on guys stop crying at the press conferences it’s not that serious 🤣 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 16, 2024

Dricus du Plessis teases Israel Adesanya

“Come on guys stop crying at the press conferences it’s not that serious [laughing face].”

Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dricus du Plessis has been proving people wrong. While a lot of that is down to his fighting ability, there’s also something to be said for his personality.

He seemed to get under the skin of Sean Strickland in the lead-up to their title clash at the start of the year. Now, the same thing appears to have happened to Israel Adesanya.

For the South African sensation, this is just another day at the office. He takes everything in his stride, and most importantly, he doesn’t appear to take himself too seriously.

Of course, that could really help him against Adesanya – and it’s hard to picture a scenario in which this fight turns out to be boring.