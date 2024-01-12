Dricus du Plessis shuts down title fight with Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 297: ‘It makes absolutely no sense’

Ahead of his championship tilt at UFC 297 later this month, incoming title challenger, Dricus du Plessis claims the chances of him defending the belt should win in a clash against Khamzat Chimaev are slim to none – questioning the validity of the Chechen’s title aspirations.

Headlining UFC 297 this month in the organization’s return to Canada, du Plessis takes on incumbent welterweight kingpin, Sean Strickland in his first foray for the belt since landing in the promotion back in 2020.

Earning his title fight with a stunning win back in July during International Fight Week, du Plessis landed a shocking knockout win over former title challenger, Robert Whittaker in the pair’s championship-eliminator.

And as far as Chimaev is concerned, his October victory over former undisputed welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman has earned him a title fight in his return to the Octagon.

Dricus du Plessis downplays Khamzat Chimaev fight after UFC 297

Claiming he has been guaranteed the victor of UFC 297’s headlining title fight, incoming challenger, du Plessis insists a fight with the unbeaten star makes no sense in his immediate fighting future.

“As far as I know Khamzat’s (Chimaev) a welterweight,” Dricus du Plessis told MMA Junkie during a recent interview. “What middleweight did he fight? He fought at middleweight, but he fought a welterweight [in Kamaru Usman]. Gerald Meerschaert? When was that? Was he even ranked? No, he wasn’t ranked. So, that makes absolutely no sense.”

“The UFC promised him a title fight?” Dricus du Plessis questioned. “Where in the world does that happen? And he says he’s fighting (Sean) Strickland. No, you’re not. If there’s a champion, if you get a title shot, I’m the champion, You’re not going to get a title shot. And Israel? That makes sense.”

Who wins in a future title fight: Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev?