‘Stop searching for my willy’: Dricus du Plessis asks Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305

Slated to return to action this weekend in a grudge title fight with Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, middleweight kingpin, Dricus du Plessis has made a special request to his foe to abstain from searching for pictures of his private parts.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight gold holder, will return to action this weekend in Perth, Australia – in search of his first successful defense of the divisional title, having minted himself as the gold holder back in January.

Landing a controversial split decision win, Pretoria native, du Plessis turned in a close win over common-foe, Sean Strickland over the course of five rounds in Canada.

Dricus du Plessis hits out at Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305

Sharing a distinct rivalry with Adesanya during their respective runs in the promotion, du Plessis was the subject of an anatomic jibe from the former two-time champion on social media this week – who appeared to mock his private parts.

And as a result, during his media availability ahead of UFC 305, du Plessis urged Adesanya to refrain from doing such.

“Can I just say, Israel (Adesanya) stop searching for my willy on the internet,” Dricus du Plessis said before finishing up his media duties on Wednesday. “It’s weird, it’s very freaking weird, man. Come on.”

Engaging in a brutal rivalry ahead of UFC 305, du Plessis has boldly vowed to stop Adesanya inside just three rounds this weekend ‘Downunder’ in the pair’s grudge title fight.

“I know his (Israel Adesanya) was a first round knockout,” Dricus du Plessis told UFC.com. “In that case, he needs to come forward and make it a dog fight, which I doubt and which I would love. If that Izzy shows up, this fight’s not going past round two. If the Izzy shows up that we’ve been seeing, I’ll be able to get him out of there in three rounds, for sure.”