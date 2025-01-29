Dricus du Plessis isn’t bothered by former rivals questioning his style

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t bothered by his former rivals Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker questioning his style.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis has enjoyed an incredible rise to the top of the middleweight division in the UFC. He has had an amazing run, which has included him defeating the likes of Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker – even managing to finish the final two.

It’s been an unbelievable journey, and ahead of him defending the belt against Strickland, the aforementioned Whittaker and Adesanya came together to train. They proceeded to do a video together in which they both questioned how exactly Dricus du Plessis is able to succeed with his unconventional style.

In a humble response, the South African sensation had the following to say on the matter in a recent interview.

Dricus du Plessis reacts to rivals questioning his style

“Well, it seems like they still haven’t figured it out,” Du Plessis told Fox Sports Australia. “I don’t think it was derogatory. I think it was – well, even if it was, I guess it’s irrelevant at this stage. But I do think that they’re looking at it and going, ‘How did this happen?’ And I guess that’s a good thing.”

“Look at me bringing people together,” Du Plessis said. “I don’t think that Adesanya and Whittaker ever had real animosity toward each other. It was just so competitive, and now that that’s over, it’s cool to see how the sport – they both had the same vision.

“They both wanted to be the best in the world, and they fought twice, Adesanya beating Rob twice. Where I’m in my career right now and where they are in their careers, I think it’s two different spaces, and that’s why they are able to now train together because for them, they’re not going to fight each other again. So, it’s amazing to see.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie