Dricus Du Plessis’ Goofy Style Will Not Matter Against Khamzat Chimaev, Explains Former UFC Champ

Sloppy or not, Dricus du Plessis gets the job done.

‘DDP’ has made a career for himself by defying the odds and winning fights that, on paper, he had no business winning. That has led him to the top of the middleweight mountain, where he currently reigns as the UFC’s undisputed 185-pound champion.

However, that could all change at UFC 319 in Chicago when ‘Stillknocks’ puts his gold on the line against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev.

Since making his UFC debut five years ago, ‘DDP’ has been accused of having an unorthodox, if not downright goofy, style inside the Octagon. Still, ‘Stillknocks’ has beaten every man the promotion has put in front of him, leading UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to suggest that du Plessis’ unique technique is not nearly as ridiculous as fight fans suggest.

“People say this guy’s got a kind of a weird style,” Bisping said via his YouTube channel. “He’s sloppy. He’s unorthodox. He is unorthodox, but my god, is he effective. You need to stop looking at that through a negative lens.”

Will Du Plessis’ unorthodox approach be enough to overcome chimaev’s utter dominance inside the octagon?

In his last four outings, du Plessis has earned big wins over former world champions like Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland, and Israel Adesanya.

But with all due respect to those fighters, ‘DDP’ has never faced someone as dangerous as Chimaev.

‘Borz’ is a perfect 14-0 in his mixed martial arts career, and has amassed a reputation for ragdolling opponents with reckless abandon. His impressive wins over Kevin Holland, Kamaru Usman, and the aforementioned Robert Whittaker have landed him an opportunity to bring gold and glory to his native Chechnya.

Will du Plessis’ “weird style” prove to be too much for even Chimaev to overcome, or will ‘Borz’ impose his will once again and leave ‘The Windy City’ with the middleweight strap? We’ll find out in just a few short hours.