Photo – Dricus Du Plessis treats himself to beer and croissants After stunning UFC 297 title victory

After capturing middleweight gold at UFC 297, Dricus Du Plessis was completely overcome with joy. It had been a long road for the man, and the world saw before their eyes somebody who had just accomplished a long-awaited goal.

For Du Plessis, much can be said about the pressure he exerted upon Strickland during the fight. He also came into the match with a chip on his shoulder, as fans and media claimed Du Plessis’ cardio couldn’t last into the championship rounds. Not only did ‘Stillknocks’ prove them wrong, but he and Strickland put on a show for the fans while doing it.

Now 8-0 in the UFC, Dricus Du Plessis seemingly has his pick of the litter. On the microphone during his post-fight interview, he called out the former champion Israel Adesanya. However, many notable fighters such as Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa are chomping at the bit for a title fight with him as well.

Dricus Du Plessis celebrates his victory in style While the World Wonders: Who’s Next?

After the battle, Dricus Du Plessis seemed to have a hankering for some beer and croissants. He seemed to have gotten what he wanted and posted a photo to Instagram to let fans across the world see him celebrate his success with a literal breakfast of champions.

“This is Africa,” the newly crowned champion wrote. “We fear nothing, and certainly no one!! Thank you, South Africa. It’s an honor representing our beautiful nation.”

History has been made!🇿🇦

Thank you to everyone who believed n me and the incredible support.

Those who didn’t… well that makes you look like a dumbass! pic.twitter.com/F5VUwOZVZo — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) January 21, 2024

While the post may have served as heartwarming content, It still doesn’t decide the future, and many fans seem conflicted about what opponent could make for a compelling fight. Du Plessis said himself during his post-fight interview that he wanted Adesanya next, but that’s certainly not set in stone.

A fight with Khamzat Chimaev would certainly generate an absurd amount of hype, but many fans also believe the young Chechen-born Swede is simply not ready for a title fight yet. Costa is throwing his name in the mix, but he sadly has more fight cancellations than actual fights these last few years.

A Sean Strickland rematch is also a possibility, but then again, many saw the fight as a convincing victory for Du Plessis and don’t feel like Strickland has much to offer in a potential rematch.

Who do you think Dricus Du Plessis will defend his title against?