In the day and age of pay-per-view offerings, it is imperative that a narrative develops between fighters in order to maximise sales on the night. Essentially, fans want to see scores settled and the best way to do that is to create a storyline between fighters. Admittedly, some narratives are more believable than others and it’s often easy to identify a false one that is purely designed to yield a bigger bottom line. The telltale sign is how quickly hugs are exchanged at the end of a fight.

However, there are times when there is genuine bad blood between fighters and these are always the matches that bring the world to a standstill. Indeed, a legitimate and intense dislike shared between two athletes is a surefire way to have fans become even more invested in the outcome of a match.

Du Plessis stakes his claim

In the case of UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis, the South African is currently locked in a war of words with Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya over comments he made about being the company’s authentic African champion given that he is the only one who still lives on the continent.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the pair have taken exception to the remarks which have been at the top of the UFC news bulletins.

Essentially both Usman and Adesanya have dismissed Du Plessis’ claim to be the UFC’s single African champion when the time comes. This is where it begins to get interesting as Du Plessis is only one fight away from a world title shot against none other than Adesanya.

First, the South African has to get past Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8th at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. Should Du Plessis be able to do this then he will square up to Adesanya later on in 2023 in a fight that will command the attention of the world; this one matters more than most to have taken place in recent years at the UFC.

Not even Mcgregor’s return can overshadow this bout

Indeed, even Conor McGregor’s box office return against Michael Chandler towards the end of the year won’t eclipse this showdown. Keep in mind that nothing currently separates both McGregor and Chandler in terms of fighting ability, with the former even admitting to being impressed by Chandler’s UFC run in 2021. In fact, as of the 27th of April, both men are priced at extraordinary odds of 10/11 each in the latest Betway sports prices for potential bouts in 2023, and yet this African title fight will be the biggest of the year. Why will this be the case? The answer is simple – this narrative is authentic but more significantly, unique.

Before we get into Du Plessis’ case for being the one true African champion, it’s important to say that all three UFC stars, Usman included, have handled themselves well in this debate when conducting various UFC interviews.

While it’s true that they’ve all spoken passionately and threatened to do unthinkable harm to each other in the Octagon, the reality is that’s what professional fighters do in the lead-up to a fight in any combat sport. That in itself is not unsavoury and rather part and parcel of the showbusiness nature of the industry.

A scatterling of Africa

The talented middleweight grew up just a stone’s throw away from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the venue of Nelson Mandela’s presidential inauguration in 1994 that’s listed as an attraction worth visiting on Lovely Planet. Still today, the 29-year-old hasn’t forgotten his roots and chooses to spend his spare time in the Rainbow Nation.

Yes, Du Plessis shuns the bright light of New York and London and rather opts for the quieter setting of the African bushveld with his friends and family. For many South Africans like Du Plessis, this experience provides a connection to the continent owing not just to the breathtaking beauty, but also the feelings it stirs up inside. How can it not when a blanket of stars and the sounds of lions in the distance give cause for both hope and fear? It is during these moments that an unbreakable bond with the continent forms and why Du Plessis is so convinced of his right to be the UFC’s African champion. This land has been the backdrop to his entire life and he knows no other. In his mind’s eye, he carries the flag for the continent.

By contrast, Usman now calls Miami home while Adesanya is happily settled in Auckland, New Zealand. While only one man in the UFC wakes up under African skies every day, there is no doubt that the pair have Africa in their hearts.

This intriguing dynamic should ensure that in late 2023, we will see one of the biggest fights ever to take place in the UFC as Du Plessis takes on Adesanya in a battle to be crowned Africa’s champion.