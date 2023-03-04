Drake bets $500,000 on Jon Jones to finish Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

Another UFC PPV event, another exorbitant bet from Canadian rapper/singer Drake.

This time, ‘Drizzy’ is going heavy on former UFC light heavyweight champ, and GOAT contender, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. What’s more, Drake is backing Jones to win inside the distance at UFC 285.

The rapper known for dropping billboard-topping tracks such as ‘One Dance,’ ‘Hotline Bling’ and ‘Rich Flex,’ has placed $250,000 on Jon Jones to submit Ciryl Gane, and a further $250,000 on ‘Bones’ to win via KO.

Drake is all in on Jon Jones tonight!💰 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/jePTnxDYlS — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 4, 2023

This is not the first time Drake has bet big on combat sports. Only last week, he placed $400,000 on Jake Paul to KO Tommy Fury, a bet that of course did not cash, as ‘TNT’ would claim victory via Split Decision.

In 2022, the Canadian put 2 million dollars on Israel Adesanya to defeat his old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, at UFC 281. Adesanya was up on the judge’s scorecards, but with mere minutes to go in the final round, Pereira landed his signature left hook, TKOing ‘The Last Stylebender.’

Are you joining Drake in betting on UFC 285?