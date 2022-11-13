Drake loses 2 Million dollar bet following Israel Adesanya’s defeat to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

Drake’s pocket will be a bit lighter waking up this morning after betting on Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) to come out on top against Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 281.

Drake losses $2 Million after backing Adesanya to win at UFC 281

The ‘Sixth Man’ loves himself a bet and did so again after confidently putting down $2 million on Adesanya to overcome his past and beat his former foe, Alex Pereira in Madison Square Garden at UFC 281.

The featured main event didn’t disappoint with both fighters trading heavy blows back and forth across all five rounds.

Despite ‘The Last Stylebender’ seemingly having control over the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round, this is where Pereira was able to unleash his most devastating flurry of the entire fight.

‘Poatan’ was hunting to land his trademark left hook all fight, however, after applying pressure to chase victory in the final round it opened up his window of opportunity to connect.

Although the hook did not drop Adesanya to the canvas, the power of the punch was evident and was enough for the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Alex Pereira’s victory now marks the third time he has beaten Adesnaya across any combat sport setting, with the other two meetings taking place in Glory Kickboxing earlier on in their careers.

If things were to have gone Drake’s way, the Canadian rapper would be looking at a $900k pay-out, however, reality must’ve hit just as hard as Pereira last night after losing almost double the amount.

This is not the first time Drake has put big bucks on Israel Adesanya to continue his dominance at 185lbs after previously betting ‘light mil’ on him to beat his previous matchup Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

What do you make of Drake’s betting antics?