Drake slaps whopping $1,200,000 payout bet on Leon Edwards to KO rival Colby Covington at UFC 296

Canadian rapper and R&B star, Drake has once more thrown a tonne of money at combat sports betting following his recent venture on Logan Paul to beat Dillon Danis in their boxing match earlier this year – slapping $250,000 on welterweight champion, Leon Edwards to beat Colby Covington at UFC 296 tonight – with a payout exceeding $1,200,000 awaiting him should be bet correctly.

Headlining UFC 296 tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, Edwards takes on former interim welterweight champion, Covington, attempting to land his second consecutive successful defense of the title in a heated grudge match between the two.

Sidelined since March of this year, Birmingham native, Edwards most recently landed a close, majority decision win over common-foe and former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

As for Covington, the outspoken former interim gold holder has yet to feature since he took main event honors against Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Miami native in another grudge match between the two.

Drake slaps massive bet on Leon Edwards to win at UFC 296

And with tension reaching beyond boiling point after Covington mocked the murder of Edwards’ father during this week’s pre-fight press conference, Canadian rap star, Drake has again reached into his deep pockets – splashing a massive $250,000 bet on Edwards to stop Covington via knockout in tonight’s UFC 296 title clash – potentially landing more than $1,200,000 in payout fees.

“Head shot please and thank you @leonedwardsmma,” Drake posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by a screenshot of his betting slip.

In more recent betting ventures by Drake – which have been labelled as certain curses to fighters, the Canadian slapped down half a million dollars on Israel Adesanya to beat Sean Strickland at UFC 293, with the former going on to lose his championship to the latter in a shutout decision loss.

In August, Drake also placed a quarter of a million dollar wager on Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul in the UFC alum’s professional boxing debut – which the Stockton veteran would lose in another one-sided decision defeat.