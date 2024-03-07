Francis Ngannou reveals Kamaru Usman lent him $200,000 ahead of UFC exit: ‘I was broke’

Former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has revealed former welterweight titleholder, Kamaru Usman lent him $200,000 ahead of his final Octagon walk two years ago – claiming he was “broke” heading into the final bout on his contract with the Dana White-led promotion.



Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion, currently signed to the PFL (Professional Fighters League), is slated to make his return to combat sports this weekend in Saudi Arabia, making his sophomore outing in the boxing ring.

Taking former world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, Batié native, Joshua most recently went the distance against unbeaten WBC champion, Tyson Fury last August, scoring a knockdown on the British fighter in a controversial split decision loss.

And sharing details on his final contracted fight with the UFC two years ago ahead of his return to Riyadh to take on Joshua, ex-heavyweight titleholder, Ngannou revealed he earned just $600,000 for his fight with then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane – requiring a significant loan from former pound-for-pound king, Usman due to his financial struggles.

Francis Ngannou reveals deed from Kamaru Usman

“He (Kamaru Usman) knew a lot about stuff I turned down from the UFC during negotiation,” Francis Ngannou told Pound 4 Pound during a recent appearance. “Even my last fight in the UFC, you know, I took $600,000 for my last fight in the UFC as opposed to $5,000,000 that they were offering for the same fight. I was like, ‘Bro.’ And, I was broke, at the time I owe (Kamaru) usman – I owe him $200,000.”

“I had a goal, I had my own way, I wanted something,” Francis Ngannou explained. “And it couldn’t be delivered. I couldn’t sell out what I wanted just because of more money. Obviously, I needed that money, I had never had that amount of money.”

A close friend of Cameroonian knockout ace, Ngannou, former welterweight best, Usman recently claimed that if he simply put his mind to it – and even wanted to, he could very well reclaim his welterweight championship in the future.

Can Francis Ngannou spoils the party and beat Anthony Joshua this weekend?