Canadian rapper and R&B artist, Drake, has slapped a cool $250,000 bet on former UFC welterweight contender, Nate Diaz ahead of his professional boxing debut tonight in Dallas, Texas – as he takes on 6-1 puncher, Jake Paul over the course of 10 rounds.

Making his professional boxing debut tonight in ‘The Lone Star State’, Diaz is scheduled to headline a card at the American Airlines Center, taking on Ohio native, Paul – after a climactic build up to their middleweight pairing during Thursday’s press conference, and Friday’s official weigh-ins – which included Diaz throwing a kick at Paul.

Sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, Nate Diaz managed to land a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Nate Diaz: No matter how the fight goes, let's don't forget, this motherfucka can't really fight. pic.twitter.com/rcNFy27FxF — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 4, 2023

As for Paul, the outspoken Ohio native has yet to feature since suffering his first professional loss back in February in Saudi Arabia, suffering a close, split decision loss to reality television star, Tommy Fury – the half brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Drake parts with $250,000 in favor of Nate Diaz in his boxing debut tonight

And despite closing as a massive betting underdog on multiple markets ahead of his boxing debut against Paul tonight in Texas, Diaz has been backed – to the tune of $250,000 by Canadian rapper, Drake.

“Jake (Paul) is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother,” Drake wrote in a caption on his official Instagram Stories. “That’s just how I was raised.”

With a stunning stake of a quarter of a million placed on Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz, a victory for the Californian over Paul – who land Drake a spectacular $1,000,000,00 return.

Earlier this week, Paul and Diaz shared the stage in an expletive-filled press conference, with both fighter’s security team brawling following a tense face-off.

Can Nate Diaz upset the odds and beat Jake Paul in Dallas?