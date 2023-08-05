Canadian rapper and R&B artist, Drake, has slapped a cool $250,000 bet on former UFC welterweight contender, Nate Diaz ahead of his professional boxing debut tonight in Dallas, Texas – as he takes on 6-1 puncher, Jake Paul over the course of 10 rounds.
Making his professional boxing debut tonight in ‘The Lone Star State’, Diaz is scheduled to headline a card at the American Airlines Center, taking on Ohio native, Paul – after a climactic build up to their middleweight pairing during Thursday’s press conference, and Friday’s official weigh-ins – which included Diaz throwing a kick at Paul.
Sidelined from combat sports competition since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, Nate Diaz managed to land a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.
As for Paul, the outspoken Ohio native has yet to feature since suffering his first professional loss back in February in Saudi Arabia, suffering a close, split decision loss to reality television star, Tommy Fury – the half brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.
Drake parts with $250,000 in favor of Nate Diaz in his boxing debut tonight
And despite closing as a massive betting underdog on multiple markets ahead of his boxing debut against Paul tonight in Texas, Diaz has been backed – to the tune of $250,000 by Canadian rapper, Drake.
“Jake (Paul) is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother,” Drake wrote in a caption on his official Instagram Stories. “That’s just how I was raised.”
With a stunning stake of a quarter of a million placed on Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz, a victory for the Californian over Paul – who land Drake a spectacular $1,000,000,00 return.
Earlier this week, Paul and Diaz shared the stage in an expletive-filled press conference, with both fighter’s security team brawling following a tense face-off.