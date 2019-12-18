Douglas Lima Reacts To Rory MacDonald Signing With PFL

Spread the word!













Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima was “disappointed” to see Rory MacDonald leave the promotion.

It was announced earlier today (Wednesday) that MacDonald had signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL) in an exclusive multifight deal.

MacDonald was previously with Bellator for two years where he became the welterweight champion following a unanimous decision win over Lima back in January 2018. Lima would regain the title by outpointing “Red King” over five rounds in the final of the Bellator welterweight grand prix in October.

That fight was notably the last on MacDonald’s contract who expected to re-sign with Bellator. However, that wasn’t the case as he shocked the mixed martial arts world by signing with PFL.

Lima, for one, was disappointed and surprised, especially as he expected to have a trilogy fight with the Canadian:

“I’m a little bit disappointed,” Lima told MMA Junkie. “It definitely did surprise me. It was unexpected. We had a close first fight, second one was a little better, but not as exciting. I thought we were going to do the third fight. But whatever. I got the belt. That’s what I wanted. It wasn’t about revenge or anything. I just wanted my title.”

While a trilogy fight likely won’t happen for the foreseeable future, “The Phenom” will be keeping a close eye on MacDonald going forward:

“Good for him, I think he’s going to do good wherever he goes,” Lima added. “I’m sure he’s being very well taken care of. Being a champion in Bellator, and what he did in the UFC, I look forward to watching him there for sure.”

