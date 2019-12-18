Rory MacDonald Departs Bellator, Signs With PFL

Spread the word!













Rory MacDonald’s time with Bellator MMA has come to an end. ESPN has reported that the former UFC and Bellator star has inked a contract with the Professional Fighter’s League (PFL).

This is a move that many did not expect for MacDonald, as the 30-year-old comes off of a unanimous decision loss to Douglas Lima for the Bellator welterweight title. The loss also came in the finals of the promotion’s Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament. After the loss, many were confident that MacDonald would return to continue his MMA career with Bellator.

Over the course of his two-year stint with Bellator, MacDonald fought under the promotion’s banner six times, including a failed middleweight title bid. Now, however, he’ll join the PFL, and is undoubtedly a heavy favorite to win season three in the welterweight division come 2020.

MacDonald has proved to be one of the most talented welterweights of his generation over the course of his career, with wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Paul Daley, and more. News on MacDonald’s first fight under the PFL banner likely won’t emerge until early 2020, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What do you think about MacDonald leaving Bellator to sign with PFL?