“Double eye gouge him back” — Tom Aspinall Floats Unusual Rule Idea to Prevent Fouls in MMA

UFC heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall has suggested a fix for fouls in MMA, after his last fight ended in a no-contest as he was poked in the eye.

Aspinall, who was promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion earlier this year, locked horns with Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 to defend the strap. However, the bout did not last for more than one round, as Aspinall was poked in the eye, after which he was unable to continue. The fight was declared a no contest, and the Brit retained the heavyweight championship.

The UFC head honcho had proposed a brief rematch once Aspinall is cleared to fight. But given the current circumstances, it can take longer than expected.

Tom Aspinall leaves the ring after being poked in the eye while fighting Ciryl Gane during their UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. [Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP] [Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images]

Recently, Aspinall opened up about the eye injury and revealed that he is still not cleared to fight or train, as suggested by the doctors. He is suffering from “significant traumatic bilateral Brown’s syndrome” and has “ongoing diplopia” or double vision. The 32-year-old is soon going to have double eye surgery and will also get an eyeball injection.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Aspinall discussed a strange solution that can prevent MMA fouls. He stated:

“If there’s a foul, like in my case, a double eye gouge was what happened to me… If we want the fight to carry on fairly, I get a free foul on him. I’ll double eye gouge him back, and then we restart the fight.”

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below:

"If there's a foul, like in my case, double eye gouge was what happened to me… If we want the fight to carry on fairly, I get a free foul on him. I'll double eye gouge him back, and then we restart the fight."



Tom Aspinall proposes a fix for fouls in MMA. pic.twitter.com/04eq4ZP41r — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 2, 2025

Last month, referee Herb Dean announced that new rules are coming to penalize eye pokes and extended fingers.

Tom Aspinall Upset with Dana White

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Tom Aspinall disclosed that UFC CEO Dana White has not communicated with him since the UFC 321 main event ended in a no-contest. Aspinall, however, has previously indicated that Hunter Campbell reached out to him and inquired if he needed any assistance for a speedy recovery:

“[Dana White] hadn’t spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health. He had no idea what had gone on. It was disappointing, mate. [His comments] definitely didn’t help the cause… I don’t really have a relationship with Dana… I don’t really know what to say, that’s the way it is.”

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below:

"[Dana White] hadn't spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health. He had no idea what had gone on. It was disappointing, mate.



[His comments] definitely didn't help the cause… I don't really have a relationship with Dana… I don't really know what to say,… pic.twitter.com/2WcndeqKuL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 2, 2025

The Brit has also reacted to White’s previous statement that the former didn’t want to continue after getting poked in the eye vs. Ciryl Gane.