Tom Aspinall Says He Has Stopped Training for Now

Fans will have to wait longer than anticipated for Tom Aspinall’s return as the UFC heavyweight kingpin is currently not training after his UFC 321 title bout ended because of an accidental eye poke.

Aspinall entered the octagon to defend his undisputed strap against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. However, the bout was stopped in round one itself after Gane accidentally poked the Brit in the eye. Aspinall could not continue even after the five-minute recovery time, after which the bout was declared a no-contest, and he retained his strap.

However, fans questioned the legitimacy of Aspinall’s condition, with some even alleging that the Brit found an easy way out as he was losing.

Aspinall recently updated fans about his eye injury.

The injury is much serious than everyone had assumed, and the UFC heavyweight champion is not cleared to fight or even train at the moment. He said:

“There’s talk of surgery on the eyes. I’m not in the gym training at the moment… Right now, we just gotta focus on the health. That’s all I can control right now. We’ll cross that bridge when I’m feeling better.”

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below:

Tom Aspinall unhappy with Dana White’s past comments

At UFC 321, after Tom Aspinall decided not to continue, as he was left with blurry vision in both eyes, everyone at the Etihad Arena was disappointed. Some even booed the champion.

At the post-fight presser, when UFC CEO Dana White made his feelings known about the UFC 321 headliner being a no-contest. White quipped:

“Tom didn’t want to continue in the fight. The rematch is very interesting.”

Aspinall recently clapped back at White’s past comments and said:

“Well, listen, I didn’t continue. I’ll tell you why I didn’t continue. Because I’m not a fu***ng dummy. Like, I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world if I can’t see with double vision.”

