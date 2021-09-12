Former POTUS Donald Trump is intrigued by a possible boxing match between Vitor Belfort and Jorge Masvidal.

Belfort competed on the Sept. 11 Triller card. He went one-on-one with 58-year-old boxing legend Evander Holyfield. Belfort was simply too fast and at this point in his life, too athletic for Holyfield. “The Phenom” scored a first-round TKO finish.

Trump was on commentary with Jorge Masvidal and Junior dos Santos for the gamecast version of the event. After the fight, Trump praised Belfort (via MMAJunkie.com).

“You are some fighter. I have to tell you, you have a couple of friends between Jorge and Junior, and my son, my ‘junior,’ they said you’re going to do fantastically well…I said, ‘Well, but boxing’s not his thing.’ Junior said, ‘Yes it is, you just watch.’”

The former POTUS then said Belfort defeated one of the greatest boxing heavyweights of all time.

“Vitor, your stock was very high, but it’s even higher tonight because you beat somebody who is, I don’t know, I think probably one of the greatest of all time. There’s no question about Evander and we love Evander. I know Evander, and I’ve never seen that happen to Evander. I’ve been with Evander a long time and it’s just one of those things, you were really fantastic.”

Donald Trump even suggested that Belfort shares the ring with Masvidal. That doesn’t appear to be in Triller’s sights, however. After Belfort defeated Holyfield, he called out YouTuber Jake Paul. Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh said there’s a $30 million winner takes all offer for Paul to fight Belfort.

Paul has dealt with Triller twice before but he signed a deal with Showtime Sports for his most recent outing with Tyron Woodley. The Internet sensation has been taking aim at Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, as of late.