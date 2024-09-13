Taylor Swift Under Attack From Republicans, UFC Middleweight Doesn’t Understand the Outrage: “Why would you be scared?”

Republicans are having a fit over Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Supporters of three-time GOP nominee Donald Trump are furious after Swift, one of the biggest stars in the world, shared who she would be voting for come election night on November 5.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift said in a post on Instagram to her more than 283 million followers. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Now, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist is facing backlash from the former president’s most staunch followers, including a slew of professional fighters who have condemned Travis Kelce’s better half for doing something they do daily on their various social media channels.

Chris Curtis doesn’t understand why people are so upset by Taylor Swift’s Message

Chiming in on all the manufactured drama, middleweight standout Chris Curtis expressed his confusion over the situation on X.

“I don’t understand the Taylor Swift rage. She pointed out the reason for her endorsement and encouraged people to look into the issues for themselves while providing resources to register to vote. Why would you be scared of people doing their own research on the issues? Weird…”

Truth be told, supporters of the right don’t necessarily want to encourage anyone to think for themselves or do any legitimate research via reputable sources. If Trump says people in the Midwest are eating cats and dogs, then that’s exactly what’s happening.

Or so they say.