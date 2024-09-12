UFC Veteran Picks Max Holloway for President, over Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

UFC fighter Chase Hooper has given his pick for President of the United States – and it’s none other than Max Holloway.

As we know, political tensions are running pretty high right now. In the United States of America, the nation is gearing up for what is expected to be an absolutely blockbuster election this November.

The Republicans are putting forward former president Donald Trump as their candidate for the third straight election. On the flip side, current vice-president Kamala Harris will be running for the Democrats after Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Some Americans are struggling to decide between the two – for better or worse. Alas, some folks just want to have a bit of fun with it.

After a tweet popped off about everyone’s favorite Hawaiian star, Chase Hooper joked that he knew who he’d be casting his ballot for: Max Holloway.

I can tell you for certain that I’ll be voting for Max Holloway this November 😤 pic.twitter.com/QAH0s5hxPL — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) September 11, 2024

Max Holloway for president

“I can tell you for certain that I’ll be voting for Max Holloway this November”

Yes, it’s just a fun joke, but sometimes you just have to take a minute and appreciate how much fight fans are willing to give in order to support their main guys. When it comes to Max Holloway, especially, he holds a special place in the hearts of many across the globe.

Even before his viral knockout over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, he was already an absolute legend in this game. The mixed martial arts world has seen some cult heroes come and go but for the better part of a decade, Max has been an ever-present member of the featherweight division – and also the lightweight division.

Next up, he faces a tough test as he prepares to challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship. Hopefully, for the sake of the fans, we get another fun one.