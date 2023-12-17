Where’s Melania? Former U.S. President Donald Trump Oggles Octagon Girl while sitting cageside for UFC 296

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was caught catching and eyeful while sitting cageside for the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year.

Showing up just in time for the main card like a true casual, Trump made his way into the arena accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White, Bud Light lover-turned-hater-turned-secret-lover Kid Rock, and Zack Morris’ bitter rival/best friend, Mario Lopez.

NEW – Donald Trump attends UFC 296 in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/GKetldtTJl — tomorraw (@tomorrawnews) December 17, 2023

Donald Trump was undoubtedly in attendance to offer support to his most loyal fan, Colby Covington, who was headlining the event in a third bid to become UFC welterweight world champion, but the scraps inside the cage weren’t the only thing that caught ol’ 45’s eye on Saturday night in Sin City.

With Melania nowhere in sight, Trump decided to get himself an eyeful of one of the Octagon girls while she was making her rounds between rounds.

Donald Trump showed up to watch UFC 296, but got distracted, then got caught.



Is this Presidential? Where’s Melania?? pic.twitter.com/LnYzEQ52qA — Unconventional Patriot🇺🇸🦅🐊 (@jso_patriot) December 17, 2023

Colby Covington Takes a Page out of Donald Trump’s Playbook

Despite a strong showing of support from the live crowd, Covington ultimately came up short in the evening’s main event, dropping a decisive unanimous decision to reigning titleholder Leon Edwards after five rounds. Taking a page out of Trump’s playbook, ‘Chaos’ immediately cried foul, claiming the victory was stolen from him by biased judging rather than his inability to accomplish anything of value throughout the 25-minute affair.

“You can delay us but you can’t deny us,” Covington said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “He’s going to make America great again. We need these borders secure, we need inflation down and we need America first again. Donald Trump is the only one that’s going to do that again — Trump 2024!”

Covington has now lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. ‘Chaos’ made it clear that he’s far from done inside the Octagon, but it’s safe to assume that if he hopes to ever sniff out another title opportunity, he’ll actually have to win a few fights instead of writing checks with his mouth that his ass can’t cash.