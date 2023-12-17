Dana White had Controversial Streamer N3on banned from UFC 296 after He threatened to confront Donald Trump

Controversial Kick streamer N3on was banned from attending UFC 296 on Saturday night after he made threats aimed at former U.S. President Donald Trump

N3on, whose real name is Rangesh Mutama, purchased a ticket to attend the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year, but before making his way to T-Mobile Arena, he posted a video on Instagram sharing his intention of confronting the embattled ex-president upon arrival.

“One problem – Donald Trump and the Secret Service are going to be there,” he said. “So, here’s my plan, chat, you know, you can clip this and, you know, foreshadow it in the future. What’s going to happen is – I’m going to walk up, you know, I’m going to talk my sh*t to Trump, and then, it’s going to be a very good experience. “So, I’m going to talk my sh*t. I don’t care. I know the Secret Service is going to be there, I don’t give a f*ck. I’m going to talk sh*t. So, it’s all good. It’s going to be very good. Time is going to be very interesting. ‘Don’t say anything.’ I don’t think the Secret Service is about sh*t, so it’s going to be fine. We should be good.”

Obviously, it didn’t take long for the UFC to get wind of N3on’s intentions and promptly had the Indian American internet personality banned from the evening’s festivities.

🚨| Dana White says popular streamer "Neon" made threats about approaching Donald Trump that led to him being banned from #UFC296.



pic.twitter.com/DV1zF4KpHY — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) December 17, 2023

Dana White Comments on N3ON’s Ban from UFC 296

Asked about the ban during the UFC 296 post-fight press event, CEO Dana White confirmed that N3on was not allowed to enter the building after making threats and “talking dumb sh*t.”

“He said he was banned from the arena? No,” White said. “What happened is, he said some stupid sh*t on Instagram and, you know… He bought tickets so he wasn’t anywhere close, but when you start saying stupid sh*t like that, yeah, you’re probably gonna get busted up and thrown out of here [by] making threats and talking dumb sh*t. Looking for clout.”

When a member of the media attempted to clarify what N3on originally said, White was quick to step in, making it clear that he didn’t care.

“I don’t care what he said,” White added. “Did he [confront Donald Trump]? F*ckin’ punk.”

Dana White COOKS Neon for threatening Donald Trump. 😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/0w3qvnX6TW — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 17, 2023

If you are over 40 years old and for some reason want to learn more about a 90-pound net streamer who talks tough on his computer, feel free to take a look at this incredibly insightful article by our good friends at Sportskeeda.