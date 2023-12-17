Colby Covington claims he Did enough to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 296: ‘It was the easiest fight of my life’

Despite coming up short in his third shot at UFC gold, Colby Covington has no intentions of giving up his dream of one day hoisting a world title over his head.

Stepping into the main event spotlight against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296, ‘Chaos’ was primed to break through against an opponent heavily marketed as the best possible matchup for him. It took one round for everyone to realize that was not the case.

Edwards did a brilliant job of shutting down Covington’s offense, putting the perennial contender on his bicycle and attacking the lead leg to prevent him from pulling off his signature takedowns. In fact, the only instance where Covington ended up on top during the fight came when ‘Rocky’ decided to engage in the grappling rather than breaking away once allowed to do so.

In the end, Edwards walked away with a decisive unanimous decision, earning a 49-46 score on all three cards.

Colby Covington Promises to ‘Come Back Stronger’

With yet another title opportunity come and gone, some expected (or hoped) Colby Covington would lay down his gloves for good. However, that was not the case. Instead, ‘Chaos’ made it clear that he was far from done pursuing gold.

“I will come back stronger. I’m 35 years young,” Covington told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview. “I didn’t take any damage in this fight. It was the easiest fight of my life. I thought I won the fight. So it’s all perspective in this life. I will come back stronger. Mark my words.”

Colby Covington has now lost three of his last five fights. He has only two victories in the last four years and even those came against two fighters who have since retired from the sport.

Perhaps a move to middleweight is in Covington’s future. Maybe he’ll focus on cashing in on a few potential superfights before walking away. Either way, the one thing he should not be doing for the foreseeable future is getting anywhere near another UFC title opportunity.