Video – Colby Covington wears Donald Trump gifted suit ahead of UFC 296: ‘He’ll be putting that belt around my waist’

Ahead of his incoming UFC 296 headliner this weekend, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington attended today’s media availability sporting a red, white, and blue colored suit and trousers – emblazoned with a mugshot photo of former United States President, Donald Trump – whom the Clovis native claimed would put the title on him with a win over Leon Edwards.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight contender and former interim champion, is slated to headline UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on Birmingham native and incumbent welterweight kingpin, Edwards in a long-awaited grudge match between the two.

Sidelined since March of last year, Covington most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title chaser, Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s heated showdown in a pay-per-view headliner.

Colby Covington wears Donald Trump-themed suit

And revealing that despite his wishes, former President, Trump will not walk him out at the T-Mobile Arena ahead of his championship fight with Edwards, Covington claimed the former would strap the title belt on him.

“Unfortunately, Donald Trump won’t be able to walk out with me, but he’ll be there cageside,” Colby Covington told assembled media ahead of UFC 296. “I’ll get my hug before I enter that Octagon. I’ll see him cageside – he’ll be putting that belt around my waist Saturday night.”

And offering his latest prediction for his title fight with Edwards, Covington claimed he would be the one to bring the apparent “quitter” out of the incumbent welterweight champion this weekend.

“It was the first fight with (Kamaru) Usman where I saw he had that quitter in him,” Colby Covington explained. “I’m going to bring out the dog in me and the quitter in him. I know he’s got it deep down inside. Even in the second fight, he had it, too. His coach had to wake him up: ‘Leon, Leon, you’re quitting. Don’t give up, mah-mah-mah-mah.’ He’s a mumbling idiot, and Saturday night, I’m going to bring that quitter back out of him.”

