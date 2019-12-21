Donald Cerrone Won’t Talk Bad About Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has a very important fight coming up against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

The two will headline the pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. Given how much McGregor has been in the news for the wrong reasons over the past several years, many expected Cerrone to try and talk some trash leading up to their fight.

However, speaking to MMA Junkie, Cerrone says he won’t talk bad about the Irishman. Cerrone points out a star as massive as McGregor lives under a microscope, and everything he does is magnified.

“I’m not going to talk badly about him,” Cerrone said. “I don’t really care. He does his life and whatever he wants to do he can. I’m just as wild and crazy as him, but in a different way. The media keep asking me, ‘What do you think of the trouble he gets in?’ The guy lives under a microscope.

“Anything he does people want to blow up and make a big deal about it. That’s his life. I would never even dig at something like that. Hell, no. Only goddamn thing I’m talking about is fighting only. Anything outside of it – that’s you. You do what you want to do. You want to meet me in the cage and fight – fighting that’s a whole different thing – but I’m not going to bring up anything from the past or anything he’s done outside the octagon.

“What the dude has done inside of the cage, and what he’s done for the sport is amazing. I’m honored to fight a guy like him and it’s going to be one hell of a battle and I’m looking forward to it.”

In regards to his matchup with McGregor, many believe it could be an easy day at the office for Cerrone should he take McGregor down and grapple with him. McGregor’s grappling has been somewhat of a flaw in his game over the years, with all of his pro defeats coming by way of submission. However, Cerrone said he plans on standing with McGregor, where “Notorious” flourishes.

“I’m going to go out there and stand up with him because that’s what everyone wants to see,” Cerrone said. “Someone said earlier that’s like fighting not to win almost, but hell no. I’d rather go down in history as having the greatest fight ever and losing than fighting to just win and winning.

“I’m going out there to put on the line and throw down and give everyone what they want to see. To me, that’s what I want my legacy to be. I don’t want to be the guy that took the easy way and just ran the whole fight and tried to point fight. Hell, no. I’m going to stand and try to throw down.”

