UFC 246 Press Conference Officially Announced

For those of you wishing to hear from “The Notorious” Conor McGregor before his Octagon return on January 18, we’ve got some good news for you.

It turns out a press conference will be held prior to the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event, where McGregor will take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight headliner, on January 15. The presser will take place from the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada and will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The event will be free and open to the public. However, the event did not specify as to whether fans, media, or both would be allowed to ask questions. We’ll keep you updated on that as more information becomes available. A McGregor press conference is certainly an event you don’t want to miss. The Irishman’s past press conferences ahead of matchups with the likes of Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more, have all been extremely entertaining.

This one should prove to be no different, as McGregor takes on Cerrone, who likely won’t shy away from a verbal back-and-forth with the former “Champ Champ.”

Will you be tuning in to the UFC 246 press conference later this month?