Donald Cerrone Plans to Become First UFC Fighter To Fight Three Times In One Week

Veteran UFC fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone plans to become the first UFC fighter to compete three times in one week.

The Welterweight is scheduled to face Anthony Pettis on May 9th at UFC 249 but plans on competing on the two following events to be held on the 13th and 16th.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Cowboy shared his plans.

“I’m going to go in there and win this fight and say “Hey Dana, you got anybody lined up for Wednesday? Because I’m going to stay here in the RV. I want to be the first fighter to bang three fights out in a week.”

Coming off a first-round stoppage loss to Connor McGregor in January, Cerrone took this fight with Pettis on short notice due to the promotion remaking the line-up for UFC249 at its new date and location. This bout now makes up part of a card stacked with big names from top to bottom.

UFC 249 is to be headlined by a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje to determine the UFC interim lightweight champion. Gaethje is on a winning streak with his most recent victory coming against Donald Cerrone back in September 2019. Ferguson was originally scheduled to face Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC249 until the event had to be postponed and the champ got stuck at home in Dagestan unable to get into the USA. Due to the circumstance, the UFC felt the need to create an interim title in place while Khabib takes the time off for Ramadan.

While Cowboy is eager to compete should he emerge victorious against Pettis on May 9th it is unlikely he will be cleared to compete again just four days later.

Do you think the UFC will allow Cerrone compete three times in one week?