Donald Cerrone Responds To Notion That He Can’t Win ‘The Big Fight’

Spread the word!













Yesterday (Wed. January 15, 2020) Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner this weekend in Las Vegas.

The pair fielded questions from the media during a pre-fight press conference. During the presser, Cerrone touched on the notion going around the mixed martial arts (MMA) realm that he can’t win “the big fight.” “Cowboy” pointed out that a fight against McGregor is as big as it gets, so he’ll answer that question once and for all this Saturday night. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“He’s the two-time, belt-holding champ, so you could definitely say this is, to date, the toughest battle,” Cerrone said. “I’m stoked, man, because this is, ‘Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it on the big fight.’ Well, motherf*cker, here’s the biggest one. Let’s see.”

Another topic that was touched on was Cerrone’s path to victory against the Irishman. Both Cerrone and McGregor are well-known for their tendency to stand in the middle of the Octagon and bang. However, many believe Cerrone’s grappling is superior to McGregor’s, and he could have an easy path to victory if he gets the fight down to the ground.

Cerrone doesn’t seem to share these sentiments, and refuses to underestimate the grappling ability of the former two-division world champion.

“For all you analysts and experts that are out there asking these questions, you would be f*cking stupid to think this man doesn’t have a wrestling defense, or some kind of grappling defense, so for me to just walk in and just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to take him down and submit him,’ get a f*cking real life, man,” Cerrone said. “We’re going to go there and fight our asses off. That’s what’s going to happen.”

What do you think about the matchup between Cerrone and McGregor? Who are you picking?