UFC alum Donald Cerrone open to potential fight with Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’

Former UFC lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone has admitted that if he was offered the opportunity to share a combat sports setting with undefeated YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, he would likely take the plunge.

Cerrone, a one-time lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC and former welterweight contender, retired from professional mixed martial arts competition back in July following a second round submission loss to Jim Miller in the pair’s rematch.

Colorado native, Cerrone, ended his tenure in the UFC in the midst of a lengthy losing skid – dropping six losses in his last seven Octagon appearances.

In his most recent victory, the former WEC title challenger managed to hand Al Iaquinta a unanimous decision loss in the main event of UFC Fight Night Ottawa back in 2019.

Donald Cerrone praises the naive boxing career of Jake Paul

Addressing a potential transition to boxing in the future, Cerrone mentioned a potential fight with outspoken Ohio native, Paul, claiming he would find it difficult to turn down a lucrative payday.

“The Jake Paul phenomenon is kind of crazy, it’s got everyone calling him out,” Donald Cerrone said during an appearance on the Thicc Boy Studios channel. “It’s kind of like the big Conor (McGregor) push. I feel like that’s happening with Jake Paul. Everyone wants in, and I don’t see why they wouldn’t, that’s a big money fight.”

“You can take away [from him],” Donald Cerrone explained. “Everyone is saying those are rigged fights, and I think he’s hitting hard. I really do think those are legitimate shots and strikes, and he’s been practising boxing, and he’s whipping their asses. I don’t think there’s any missed hype, I think he’s got something going.”

“Would I like to fight him? How could I say no to millions or dollars?” Donald Cerrone asked. “I would definitely go out there and do it, but I’m not sitting here saying, ‘Jake, you’re a YouTuber, you’re not worth a f*ck, blah, blah, blah.’ No, man. You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Boasting an unbeaten 6-0 professional boxing record, Paul recently handed former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva a unanimous decision loss back in October of this year in Glendale, Arizona.