Donald Cerrone Injures Arm, Putting Mike Perry Fight In Question

It was hardly a surprise that Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone injures his arm and puts his Mike Perry fight in question.

Earlier today (Sept. 25, 2018) Cerrone caused quite the stir on social media as he shared a picture via his Instagram account. The picture shows him lying on a hospital bed with his entire left arm bandaged up.

Check out his Instagram post here:

Classic ‘Cowboy’

One could just write Cerrone’s latest injury off as typical “Cowboy,” as he’s teased an injury online before. But complicating matters is his upcoming fight against Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 on Nov. 10, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. Not only is Cerrone scheduled to fight on that historic UFC 25th anniversary show, but he’s in the co-main event.

Cerrone didn’t go into details about how he injured his arm, however, he did assure fans that he would be ready to go come November in front of his hometown crowd.

Although “Cowboy” didn’t shed light on the cause of his injury it can be safely assumed that this could be the latest in a long line of extreme sports mishaps for the UFC vet. Earlier this month Cerrone told a horrific tale on the Joe Rogan MMA podcast. He detailed how he nearly drowned in a scuba diving accident.

UFC Fight Night 139 is headlined by Frankie Edgar vs.Chan Sung Jung. Jung will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon as he takes on perennial contender Edgar.

Heres how the rest of UFC Fight Night 139 looks:

Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg

Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

Luis Pena vs. Mike Trizano

Maycee Barber vs. M. Kahaunaele-Stevenson

Amanda Cooper vs. Ashley Yoder

Alonzo Menifield vs. Saparbeg Safarov

Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

Ricardo Ramos vs. Ricky Simón

Beneil Dariush vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther