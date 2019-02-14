Donald Cerrone Refuses To Reunite With Jackson-Wink

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has no plans on reuniting with his former Jackson-Wink mixed martial arts (MMA) gym.

Cerrone and coach Mike Winkeljohn had a very bad falling out with one another that was very public. Things hit a boiling point ahead of Cerrone’s fight with Mike Perry late last year. Since the fall out Cerrone has maintained a good relationship with coach Greg Jackson, however, his time with the Jackson-Wink team has ultimately come to an end.

Speaking at a fan Q&A during UFC 234 fight week in Australia, Cerrone was asked about possibly returning to the Jackson-Wink gym. “Cowboy” confirmed that bridge is pretty much burnt (via MMA News):

“Hell no. You burn a bridge with me, you’re dead my friend,” Cerrone said.

Different Opinions

Cerrone seems very happy with his current position. He trains out of his own “BMF Ranch” in New Mexico. Not only is “Cowboy” able to simply walk to his backyard to train, but he also flies in his own coaches, and can enjoy a cold beer after a hard training session:

“I just don’t understand why people don’t invest more in themselves,” Cerrone said. “Every time I got money I would just keep building and building and building and building this compound because it’s all about me. It’s very selfish in this sport.

“I think it’s a good idea, I just walk out of my bed, go to my backyard and train, I fly all my coaches in, s—t it works for me. I got a [fridge] full of Budweiser and a house full of coaches. That’s what we do.”

As of late, Cerrone has been linked to talks of a fan-favorite match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. Talk of the match-up really begun to heat up after Cerrone’s victory at UFC Brooklyn last month. McGregor is currently serving a six-month suspension for his involvement in a post-fight brawl at UFC 229. He’s eligible to return to action in April.