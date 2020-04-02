Dominick Reyes Says Jon Jones ‘Needs Real Help’ After Latest Arrest

Spread the word!













Light-heavyweight title contender Dominick Reyes wasn’t surprised to see Jon Jones in trouble with the law again and says the 205lb champion needs serious help.

On Thursday morning Jones was arrested for driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. Less than a week later the UFC champion announced he has accepted a plea deal that would see him avoid any jail time, instead he’d be subject to house arrest and must serve community service.

Former opponent Reyes spoke to FanSided about Jones’ latest arrest which for him wasn’t surprising at all, he said. “The arrest comes at no surprise to anyone; his pattern of habitual line stepping is apparent. I think he needs some real help.”

‘The Devastator’ previously fought Jones at UFC 247 earlier this year. Jones emerged victorious via unanimous decision, although many spectators thought the challenger had done enough to win the fight. Reyes took time to reflect on the fight which he still feels should have gone his way, he said.

“I still know I was the better fighter that night. “I want a rematch, but if he is out of the picture. I feel I have earned another title shot.”

While most fighters are struggling to train right now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Reyes is still hard at work using his private facilities to stay ready.

“Well, it hasn’t really impacted my training regime because most of my training is private as a championship contender,” he said. “It also helps that I have my own facilities.”

It remains unclear what action the UFC will take against Jones following his latest run-in with the law. The 205lb great has previously been stripped and if he is again, Reyes could well get a shot at the vacant belt. Brazilian light-heavyweight Thiago Santos has already asked to face Reyes for the vacant title.

