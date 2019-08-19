Dominick Reyes Says He Gets A Title Shot With Win Over Chris Weidman

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes will welcome Chris Weidman to the light heavyweight division in the main event of UFC Boston.

The stakes will be high for both men. Should Reyes win the fight, he says he has been promised a title shot against Jon Jones. Meanwhile, should Weidman win, he would return to the win column and be right in the mix for title contention.

“Absolutely. A win over Chris Weidman guarantees me a title shot. He is a former champion and I have beaten two former title challengers,” Reyes said backstage at UFC 241.

“Now I am beating champs, the only thing left is to take out the champ of my division after I beat Chris. That is my projection. I’m 5-0 in the UFC, I’ll be 6-0 and 12-0 overall. What argument is there?”

Reyes is coming off of a split-decision win over Volkan Oezdemir back in March. Before that, he beat Ovince Saint Preux by decision, Jared Cannonier by TKO, Jeremy Kimball by submission, and Joachim Christensen by TKO. The 29-year-old is currently ranked fourth in the light heavyweight division.

Reyes could very well be getting the next shot given the state of the 205-pound division. The division always needs new contenders, but before he can get a title shot, he must get past Weidman first.

Do you think Dominick Reyes should get a title shot with a win over Chris Weidman?